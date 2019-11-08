SF police arrest 7 in connection with attack that left man hospitalized

Police in San Francisco have arrested seven suspects in connection with an assault and stabbing incident that occurred last month and left a man hospitalized.

Tahren Deonson, 34, Devin Reagans, 33, Bryan Perez-Cruz, 21, Shahen Ali, 22, and three juveniles, have been arrested on suspicion of various crimes ranging from attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, mayhem, battery causing serious injury and conspiracy, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

All of the suspects are San Francisco residents.

On Oct. 24 at 8:05 a.m., officers responded to the 1300 block of Stockton Street on a report of an assault call.

The victim told police he observed several juveniles attacking another juvenile when a man exited a nearby building and started throwing rocks at the suspects.

The suspects fled the scene, but the man who chased them away believed the witness was part of the group attacking the juvenile, police said.

The man then ran over and struck the victim, and approximately six other suspects joined in on the attack against the victim. The victim suffered several stab wounds in the attack and was transported to the hospital with injuries that were considered life threatening.

Police said the victim’s condition has since been upgraded.

Investigators were able to identify the suspects involved in the attack by viewing surveillance footage of the incident.

Police began making arrests in the case on Oct. 30.

Previous story
Chesa Boudin closes gap on Suzy Loftus but still trails in close DA race

Just Posted

Chesa Boudin closes gap on Suzy Loftus but still trails in close DA race

In D5 supervisor contest, Dean Preston retakes lead over Vallie Brown

SF police arrest 7 in connection with attack that left man hospitalized

Police in San Francisco have arrested seven suspects in connection with an… Continue reading

Lyft set to return e-bikes to SF streets after solving battery fire issue

After battery fires prompted Lyft to pull its rentable e-bikes from San… Continue reading

SF community, tenant groups want an “equity champion” to head planning department

More than a dozen community and tenants rights groups are urging the… Continue reading

The winner in District 5 could face a significant new challenger next year

San Franciscan’s votes are still being tallied. The voting machines are still… Continue reading

Most Read