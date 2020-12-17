Doctor Grant Colfax, Director of the Department of Public Health speaks during a press conference with Maylor London Breed at the Emergency Operations Center at the Moscone Center on March 19, 2020 in San Francisco, California. (Chris Victorio | Special to S.F. Media Co).

SF orders 10-day quarantine for travelers entering San Francisco

Ahead of the holiday season, San Francisco announced Thursday a new health order requiring a mandatory 10-day quarantine for anyone who travels into The City from outside of the Bay Area.

The order is meant to discourage non-essential travel, but anyone who does must quarantine at home without physical interaction with others outside their household.

The City is hoping to avoid another surge of COVID-19 cases that health officials said came with travel around the Thanksgiving holiday, when cases were already on the rise. The entire state is seeing historic highs of daily cases and hospitals beds are on the verge of becoming overwhelmed.

“COVID-19 cases are surging in San Francisco and across the country. Hospitals in the Bay Area are close to being overwhelmed,” Mayor London Breed said in a statement. “We must do whatever we can to contain the virus and stop its circulation in our community. Now is not the time to travel and risk being exposed or exposing others.”

The travel order goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Dec. 18, and remains into effect until at least Jan. 4.

The order comes after the Bay Area’s regional intensive care unit capacity at hospitals dropped below 15 percent for the first time on Wednesday and is now at 13.1 percent capacity. San Francisco and four other Bay Area counties voluntarily imposed the state’s regional stay-at-home order on Dec. 4, which the state requires in regions when ICU bed capacity drops below 15 percent. All regions in the state are now below that threshold.

San Francisco’s own ICU bed capacity is faring better than the region as a whole. The City has a total of 286 ICU beds with 207 filled, of which 42 are patients with COVID-19.

But Dr. Grant Colfax, head of the Department of Public Health, said Thursday there are models that show the ICU beds filling up within weeks if the surge is not brought under control.

“Quarantining people who have traveled and been in contact with others is one way to help manage the spread of COVID-19,” he said.

Colfax said during a virtual press conference that a downturn in cases has not been seen yet, despite The City voluntarily imposing the state’s regional stay-at-home order, but he said that “the rate of increase of this virus has slowed just a bit.”

“This indicates that we still have time to turn this dire situation around and as a result save hundreds of lives,” he said.

There are currently on average 242 new cases per day, the most ever seen since the pandemic began in March.

Colfax said that “these next couple of weeks are so vital.”

“We cannot afford a further increase in cases especially including an increase like we saw during Thanksgiving,” Colfax said. “We must avoid a Christmas and New Year’s increase.”

The numbers of cases and deaths throughout the state are hitting historic highs.

California reported more than 50,000 new cases on both Wednesday and Thursday. On Thursday, there were 379 COVID-19 deaths.

As the surge of cases continues, vaccinations offered hope in the fight against the pandemic. San Francisco officials celebrated the first COVID-19 vaccinations on Tuesday.

Colfax said that five healthcare workers were vaccinated at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital Tuesday and 90 on Wednesday. He said he expected 190 additional persons “working in acute care settings” would receive the vaccine Thursday at San Francisco General.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

jsabatini@sfexaminer.com

Bay Area NewsCoronavirussan francisco news

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.
Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/
Previous story
City parks officials want to keep 150-foot Ferris wheel in Golden Gate Park longer

Just Posted

An average of one person is hit walking or biking every nine days on Leavenworth Street or Golden Gate Avenue, two of the Tenderloin’s primary corridors, and 47 percent of those crashes are caused by drivers failing to yield, running a red light or speeding, according to city data. (Ekevara Kitpowsong/Special to the S.F. Examiner)
SFMTA wants Tenderloin speed limits lowered to 20mph

If approved, it would be the first neighborhood-wide speed treatment

Doctor Grant Colfax, Director of the Department of Public Health speaks during a press conference with Maylor London Breed at the Emergency Operations Center at the Moscone Center on March 19, 2020 in San Francisco, California. (Chris Victorio | Special to S.F. Media Co).
SF orders 10-day quarantine for travelers entering San Francisco

Ahead of the holiday season, San Francisco announced Thursday a new health… Continue reading

The Ferris wheel at the Golden Gate Park Music Concourse, installed in March for celebrations of the 150th anniversary of Golden Gate Park, has sat unused for much of this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. <ins>(Samantha Laurey/Special to S.F Examiner)</ins>
City parks officials want to keep 150-foot Ferris wheel in Golden Gate Park longer

Nature lovers oppose extension due to potential impacts on migrating birds

Mayor London Breed is asking city department heads to prepare potential budget cuts of up to 10 percent..(Chris Victorio | Special to S.F. Examiner).
Breed asks departments for 7.5 percent budget cuts

Facing a more than $650 million deficit over the next two fiscal… Continue reading

Billy Bob Thornton perfectly plays the title character in “Bad Santa.” (Courtesy Columbia)
Yule jewels: 14 Christmas movies break with tradition

Holiday films with a twist are online for streaming pleasure

Most Read