SF officials urge residents to limit outings, avoid large gatherings to prevent spread of coronavirus

Dr. Grant Colfax, director of the San Francisco Department of Public Health, announced “aggressive” new recommendations for “social distancing on Friday to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

A day after San Francisco had its first two confirmed cases of coronavirus, city officials on Friday issued “aggressive recommendations” for “social distancing” to reduce the spread of the disease.

In other words, residents are being asked to stay home as much as possible, and avoid large gatherings.

The seven new recommendations were issued jointly Friday by Mayor London Breed, the San Francisco Department of Public Health and the Department of Emergency Management.

“Today’s recommendations will cause changes in behavior for systems and individuals,” the announcement said. “They are meant to disrupt normal social behavior, because the virus thrives under normal circumstances.”

The announcement said “functions that are essential to an individual or their family, such as getting food, traveling to work, or providing for a sick family member, can be continued.” And added that “this is an evolving situation and these recommendations are expected to change.”

Those who are considered vulnerable populations, such as those aged 60 and over or with health conditions like heart disease and weakened immune systems, should limit outings and not attend gatherings of about 50 people or more “unless essential.”

“If you can telecommute, you should,” the recommendations said.

Head of the Department of Public Health Grant Colfax said that “the virus needs people to spread.”

“It jumps from person to person, so by reducing the opportunity for that to happen, we can effectively slow the spread,” Colfax said.

Businesses are advised to suspend nonessential employee travel and “minimize the number of employees working within arm’s length of one another, including minimizing or canceling large in-person meetings and conferences.”

City officials are recommending the cancellation or postponement of all non-essential events, like concerts, sporting events, conventions or large community events.

The same goes for schools. They should cancel any non-essential medium to large scheduled events and equip all classrooms with hand sanitizers and tissues.

Friday’s recommendations do not call for school closures, but advise the development of a “plan for citywide school closures, and families should prepare for potential closures.”

The recommendations are in place “for an initial period of two weeks.”

Mayor London Breed said that “these recommendations are informed by the best public health information available and guided by experts in our own health department.”

“They mirror the actions being taken in many other municipalities and are informed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines,” Breed said. “These are important steps to protect our public health and are concrete things all of us can do to keep our community safe.”

