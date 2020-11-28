Dr. Grant Colfax, director of the San Francisco Department of Public Health. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

SF moves into purple tier, triggering curfew and business shutdowns

San Francisco moved into the state’s purple COVID-19 tier Saturday, requiring The City to shut down indoor businesses and impose a 10 p.m. curfew.

The City’s purple tier status was expected as early as last Sunday due to an ongoing surge in COVID-19 cases.

San Francisco must now impose on Monday a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew, when all non-essential activities must stop. Dozens of other purple tier counties began to impose the curfew a week ago. Restaurants can still do takeout and delivery during the curfew hours and people can still walk their dogs or make late night trips to the grocery store.

The City must also shut down by Sunday at noon indoor businesses and activities that had reopened, including gyms, museums, movie theaters and houses of worship. The City had already shutdown indoor dining and non-essential offices in recent weeks. Also, all retail, except grocery stores, have to reduce their capacity from 50 percent to 25 percent.

“The data are clear: the current surge of COVID-19 cases is more aggressive and widespread than we have previously experienced,” Dr. Grant Colfax, director of the Department of Public Health, said in a statement. “The assignment by the state to the most restrictive tier is indicative of how widespread this virus is. We need everyone to be diligent or a further roll backs of activities may be necessary.”

The City joins 51 of 58 counties now in the purple tier, which has the most restrictions on what business operations and activities are allowed to slow the spread of the virus.

The tiers are based on the number of cases per 100,000 persons and positivity rates.

San Francisco is seeing an average of 130 newly diagnosed COVID-19 cases per day, up from the 73 daily cases in the beginning of November.

Mayor London Breed said that people need to follow the health guidelines to stop the surge.

“While the number of cases is increasing significantly, the people of San Francisco have shown they can take action and follow the guidance to get us through this pandemic,” Breed said in a statement. “Every single person needs to do what they can over the next few weeks. The decisions you make today will impact where we are tomorrow. Do not travel, stay with the people in your household, and wear your masks.”

jsabatini@sfexaminer.com

Bay Area NewsCoronavirusSan Francisco

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.
Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/
Previous story
Landlords blast proposal to require annual report on rentals as invasion of privacy

Just Posted

San Francisco lacks housing data that would let it track rental vacancies and prices. New legislation is seeking to change that.<ins> (Photo by Joel Angel Jurez/2016 Special to S.F. Examiner)</ins>
Landlords blast proposal to require annual report on rentals as invasion of privacy

Housing inventory could give city better data on housing vacancies, affordability

Dr. Grant Colfax, director of the San Francisco Department of Public Health. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
SF moves into purple tier, triggering curfew and business shutdowns

San Francisco moved into the state’s purple COVID-19 tier Saturday, requiring The… Continue reading

University of San Francisco head coach Todd Golden coaches his team on defense during a 2019 gameat War Memorial Gymnasium on the campus of the University of San Francisco. (Ryan Gorcey / S.F. Examiner)
Stunner in Bubbleville: USF upsets fourth-ranked Virginia

Less than 48 hours removed from a loss to a feeble UMass… Continue reading

Health care workers would be the first group in the state to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. (Go Nakamura/Getty Images/TNS)
Hope on the way: Here’s what to know about California’s COVID-19 vaccine plan

The first batch of doses could hit the state as soon as early December

The Big Game was played Friday at Memorial Stadium in Berkeley. (Shutterstock)
Stanford blocks extra point to stun Cal, win 123rd Big Game 24-23

The 123rd edition of the Big Game featured a number of firsts.… Continue reading

Most Read