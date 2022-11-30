Graffiti on Mission Street near 13th Street on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022.

Graffiti covers a building on Mission Street. The City will deploy a team to help remove spray paint at no cost to business or property owners.

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

Aiming to help businesses tagged with unwanted paint and unwelcome fines, San Francisco has deployed a new team dedicated to graffiti cleanup.

The City’s new six-person crew will assist property owners and businesses in removing graffiti, free of charge.

