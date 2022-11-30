Aiming to help businesses tagged with unwanted paint and unwelcome fines, San Francisco has deployed a new team dedicated to graffiti cleanup.
The City’s new six-person crew will assist property owners and businesses in removing graffiti, free of charge.
The program — endorsed by Mayor London Breed and funded in this year’s city budget — is a nod to struggling businesses that face fines if they don’t remove graffiti within 30 days of receiving a notice from Public Works inspectors.
Breed and Supervisor Myrna Melgar gathered with city officials Wednesday to celebrate the launch of the graffiti abatement pilot program. She stood in an Inner Sunset parking lot adjacent to the shuttered Social Kitchen and Brewery on 9th Avenue, the brick red wall of which was covered in a smattering of white graffiti.
Breed described the Sisyphean struggle faced by businesses owners who are forced by The City to quickly abate graffiti.
Businesses are “over and over again, cleaning up their properties — including this one right here, which just last month, graffiti was painted over — and at the expense of the property owner,” Breed said.
Unabated graffiti, particularly in commercial areas, contributes to blight and exacerbates a neighborhood’s challenges, Breed argued. The program will ensure graffiti “is no longer continuing to be a financial drain on these businesses, especially when they didn’t anticipate it in the first place,” she added.
Sharky Laguana, president of The City’s Small Business Commission, stressed that it’s typically businesses, not property owners, forced to address graffiti. He shared how a business replaced its chronically vandalized glass windows with a board, only to have that board covered in graffiti. That graffiti prompted a notice from city inspectors and warnings of a fine.
“They emailed us and they said, where’s the support? And I thought that was a very good question. And I think that this legislation is an excellent answer to that question,” Laguana said.
The city budget approved by supervisors earlier this year includes $2 million for this year and another $2 million the following year to fund the program.
Melgar, who shepherded the program, that the work is particularly well-timed during the holiday shopping season.
“Graffiti and tagging specifically, even though it’s cosmetic, does really color that perception of folks coming in feeling like there’s neglect or blight in our commercial corridors. We don’t want that,” Melgar said.
With the funding, the Department of Public Works hired six additional laborers dedicated solely to graffiti abatement on private property. They’ll have plenty of work to keep busy. Since July 1, there have already been more than 900 graffiti notices issued by DPW inspectors.
The costs associated with graffiti can add up.
Under city law, if a business or property owner does not clean graffiti within 15 days after the initial 30-day notice, the Department of Public Works can remove it and charge at least $400 for its labor and supplies.
That’s on top of a $362 inspection fee if the initial 30-day notice is not met, and up to $1,000 a day in fines for failing to comply with the city’s blight ordinance.
Businesses and property owners who want to participate in The City’s pilot program can do so through the 311 system. The crew will work with business owners to agree on the best way to remove the graffiti, such as a chemical cleaner or by repainting with a similar color.
The crew’s focus will be on graffiti that is visible from public rights of way.