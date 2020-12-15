SF man faces federal charges in second killing

Stills from an Instagram video that is believed to depict Fernando Madrigal loading a magazine with ammunition on July 6, 2019. (Courtesy FBI via court records)

A San Francisco activist facing charges in the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy has been indicted in connection with a second killing after the decomposing remains of another victim turned up in Oakland.

Fernando Madrigal, 22, joined supervisors at City Hall on different occasions last year to call for the closure of juvenile hall and rally against gun violence. One of the events featured the mother of slain teenager Day’Von Hann, who was gunned down near 24th and Capp streets in the Mission last July.

Then this August, Madrigal was arrested by the FBI for allegedly helping carry out Hann’s murder because the teenager was wrongly believed to be a member of a rival street gang.

Madrigal was still in custody when the U.S. Attorney’s Office secured a superseding indictment against him Dec. 3.

Prosecutors now say Madrigal is a member of the Mission District Norteños who participated in the murder of an unnamed victim about a year before Hann was shot dead.

Madrigal allegedly arranged to meet the victim near Candlestick Park on July 12, 2018 by claiming he wanted to buy marijuana, according to the superseding indictment.

The victim’s unattended car was found in the area that same day, and their cellphone was discovered with blood on the case days later near the San Mateo Bridge, prosecutors said.

But the the victim went missing for more than a year, until tree trimmers working in a wooded area in Oakland found the victim’s bones this February. The skull was recovered a month later.

Madrigal is now charged with racketeering conspiracy and two counts of use of a firearm causing death related to the Hann shooting and the killing of the unnamed victim.

Madrigal is scheduled for arraignment on the superseding indictment next Tuesday. He previously pleaded not guilty after being charged in connection with the Hann shooting.

His attorney did not respond to a request for comment this week.

Prosecutors secured the indictment against Madrigal alongside two other alleged Norteños, Alvaro Reina Cordero, 23, and Oscar Guadron Diaz, 21.

Reine Cordero and Guadron Diaz allegedly participated in a January 2018 double shooting near Bernal Heights that killed 20-year-old Duby Ortiz-Guardado and injured a woman.

Prosecutors say the men believed Ortiz-Guardado was a member of the rival Sureño street gang. The woman who was shot suffered a gunshot wound to the face but survived.

Reine Cordero and Guadron Diaz are also facing racketeering conspiracy and firearms charges.

