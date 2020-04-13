SF man dies after being injured in car-to-car shooting in Nob Hill

A man who was shot by a gunman in another vehicle while driving in Nob Hill earlier this month has died, according to authorities.

Anchour Chouadra, a 36-year-old man from San Francisco, died shortly after midnight Monday after being shot in the chest on April 1 at around 8:16 p.m. near Pine Street and Taylor streets.

Police said two men drove alongside Chouadra and fired several shots at him before fleeing the scene in a sedan.

Chouadra was taken to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been announced in the case.

There have been 11 homicides reported in San Francisco so far in 2020.

On Sunday, a 56-year-old woman who has not been identified was found dead inside a burning home in the Mission District.

Her relative, Daniel Antonio Gudino, 29, was naked and covered in blood on the patio when police arrested him in connection with the killing.

