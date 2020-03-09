SF man accused of ‘tormenting’ minor for explicit images, videos

A 19-year-old San Francisco man is accused of extorting a minor for sexually explicit images and videos, police said Monday.

Kean John Szeto was arrested in February and is being charged by the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office with extortion, stalking and a host of child pornography charges including child abuse.

Szeto is accused of communicating with a minor who was “being tormented and extorted for sexually explicit images and videos,” according to police. The minor began to harm themselves as a result of the torment and extortion.

Police arrested Szeto at his Merced Heights residence on Feb. 13 and seized his computer equipment after executing a search warrant.

The San Francisco Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children unit was referred to the case last year by New York State Troopers. The ICAC investigation revealed Szeto was storing sexually explicit files of the minor in several cloud storage accounts.

Szeto was arraigned March 3 and his next court date is set for April 2. He is currently out on bail, according to the District Attorney’s office.

Police are urging anyone who believes they may have been a victim or had any suspicious contact with Szeto to please contact the Special Victims Unit at (415) 558-5500.

