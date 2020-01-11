SF man accused of attempting to rape woman after offering to drive her to San Carlos

A 43-year-old San Francisco man is suspected of trying to rape a woman after she refused to have sex with him in exchange for a ride from San Francisco to San Carlos on New Year’s Day of 2018, authorities said Friday.

Richard Fabian Silverio spotted the woman waiting for a rideshare car in the early morning hours of Jan. 1 and offered to drive her to San Carlos, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s office.

The woman got in the car, but before arriving at her destination, Silverio allegedly drove to the rear of a business in the 300 block of El Camino Real in San Carlos.

Silverio then allegedly brandished a knife at the victim and told her he wanted sex as his payment for the ride, authorities said.

The woman resisted and struggled inside the car, breaking free and running away. Richard caught her and allegedly tried to rape her, the sheriff’s office said.

She managed to break free a second time and ran to a gas station, where a cashier called 9-1-1.

After gathering evidence and talking to witnesses, Silverio was arrested Thursday afternoon on suspicion of felonies that include attempted rape, assault to commit rape, kidnapping and false imprisonment.

Silverio was a contracted driver with a rideshare company, but he was not on-duty during the alleged assault, authorities said. If anyone had a similar incident or information on the assault please contact Detective Jose Velasquez at 650- 363-4062, or by email Jvelasquez@smcgov.org. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office Anonymous Tip Line at 1-800-547-2700.