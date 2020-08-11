SF Library launches ‘to go’ service at select branches

People stand in line to check-in for pickup and drop-off services at the San Francisco Public Library’s Main Branch on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

The San Francisco Public Library began rolling out its SFPL To Go program on Monday and Tuesday, offering front door service for cardholders to pick up and return materials.

The program marks the library’s reopening since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Library officials hope to expand it to more locations next month, but for now the service will be offered at the Main Library, starting Monday, and the Excelsior Branch, starting Tuesday.

Future locations will include the Mission Bay, Eureka Valley, Merced and Marina branches. Other locations could also open up, depending on the availability of workers, as many library staff members are currently deployed as disaster workers.

Library patrons can request books, DVDs, audiobooks or any other item for front door pick up by going to the library’s website and placing a hold using their library account, emailing info@sfpl.org or by calling (415) 557-4400. More information can be found at www.sfpl.org/sfpl-to-go.

Pickup and drop-off services resumed at the Library’s Main Branch on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. The Excelsior Branch was also set to begin offering the service this week. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

