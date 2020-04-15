SF launches new SoMa coronavirus testing site in partnership with Verily

San Francisco will expand access to coronavirus testing by launching a new drive-through site in the South of Market area for those experiencing symptoms of the illness, in partnership with Google’s sibling company Verily.

Mayor London Breed announced the new testing site Wednesday as a collaboration between The City and Verily’s Baseline COVID-19 Program and primary care group, One Medical.

Verily is a subsidiary of Google’s parent company Alphabet and One Medical, a membership-based primary care practice based in San Francisco.

“Expanding San Francisco’s testing capacity is essential to not only slowing the spread of the virus, but also helping us to have the tools we need to manage this virus through the coming months,” Mayor London Breed said in a statement. “People need to have complete information about their health so they can seek treatment and take the necessary precautions to protect themselves, their loved ones, and the entire community.”

The new site is part of Breed’s broader effort to expand locations where people can undergo testing for COVID-19 called CityTestSF.

Dr. Grant Colfax, head of the Department of Public Health, said that “by expanding testing in our city, more people can get the care they need sooner, and reduce the risk of exposure among their families and close contacts.”

The testing site is at 600 7th St., which is owned by the Mayor’s Office of Housing and Community Development and slated to become an affordable housing development.

The location will begin as a drive through operation by appointment beginning Friday and have the ability to test up to 200 people daily. It is expected to expand in the coming weeks to allow for walk-up testing.

To access the site, people will need to get screened for symptoms of COVID-19 using Verily’s online Baseline Covid-10 program website and schedule an appointment. The site requires users to sign in with a Google account.

The City reported that as of Wednesday that 9,001 tests had been conducted on San Francisco residents in both public and private labs.

As of Wednesday, there were 1,013 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in San Francisco and 17 deaths.

