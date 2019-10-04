SF kicks off celebration to honor indigenous peoples

The most ambitious San Francisco-wide celebration of indigenous peoples kicks off Friday at the San Francisco Arts Commission, city officials said.

The 2019 American Indian Initiative will open at 6 p.m. with an exhibition at the commission at 401 Van Ness Ave. and also honor the anniversary of the Occupation of Alcatraz, which is 50 years old.

It’s also meant to honor the city’s Indigenous People’s Day, Oct. 14, and the first anniversary of the removal of a contentious sculpture from Civic Center.

Following the end of the celebration Friday evening, people are invited to see projections of portraits of the American Indian community on the San Francisco Public Library and the Asian Art Museum.

Both are just a couple of blocks from the commission. They are next to each other and the projections can be seen free of charge from dusk to dawn through Oct. 11.

The exhibition at the commission closes Dec. 14. It also is free to the public.