Thomas Ortiz, 26, has been acquitted of murder in the New Year's Day 2017 killing of Ernesto Rosales. Ortiz was supposed to stand trial no later than last March. (The Examiner file photo)

About 18 months after his trial deadline, a San Francisco man who argued that he acted in self-defense when he shot and killed another man nearly six years ago has been acquitted of murder.

Public defenders representing Thomas Ortiz said he shot and killed 21-year-old Ernesto Rosales on New Year's Day 2017 during a confrontation between two groups outside of a corner store. A person in the other group pulled out a weapon, according to Ortiz's attorneys, while another threw a glass bottle at his face. 

