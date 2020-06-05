New city guidelines recommend interacting with people outdoors where possible to reduce the risk of coronavirus transmission. (Chris Victorio/Special to the S.F. Examiner)

SF issues health guidance for ‘safer social interactions’ when visiting family, friends during COVID-19 pandemic

As San Francisco begins to reopen more businesses and allow for more activities since the COVID-19 shutdown, The City has issued new health guidance for those who may wish to visit their family and friends outside of their households.

“Today’s guidance gives our residents information they can use to stay safe if they choose to see their friends and family,” Mayor London Breed said in a statement.

Breed said San Francisco must continue to follow health expert guidance to reduce the spread of COVID-19 “as we gradually and safely reopen the City” and “adjust to this new normal until we have a vaccine.”

Dr. Grant Colfax, head of the Department of Public Health, who announced the new health guidance along with Breed, said that “we recognize that as the Stay Home Order continues, following it can be hard on San Franciscans’ mental health.”

“Our hope is that these guidelines can help all of us make smart decisions about balancing the risks and benefits of limited interactions with people outside our households,” he said.

Colfax noted that “staying home continues to be the best way to slow the spread of COVID-19.”

The guidance issued by The City for “safer social interactions” follows:

The first step when considering a social interaction during the COVID-19 pandemic is to assess your risk and the risk of your loved ones. If you or someone in your household is over the age of 60 or living with a chronic health condition such as diabetes or lung disease, the risk of an interaction increases.

If you choose to interact with people outside your household, you can make it safer by:

• Doing the activity outdoors.

• Staying 6 feet apart and wearing a face covering.

• Avoiding the use of shared objects like utensils and toys.

• Limiting the number of households and people involved.

• Staying home if you are feeling unwell – especially if you are experiencing COVID-19

symptoms like fever, cough, or fatigue.

jsabatini@sfexaminer.com

Bay Area NewsCoronavirussan francisco news

