SFE-SunsetFile

San Francisco Unified School District anticipates an increase of 5,000 new students tied to 82,000 new housing developments the city plans to build.

 Kevin N. Hume/the examiner

San Francisco Unified School District is banking on the city’s housing element bringing a wave of new public school students — and if all goes as planned, it will.

San Francisco Unified released a master facilities plan of its school sites ahead of plans to propose a $1 billion general obligation bond next year. Based on a demographic analysis prepared by Lapkoff & Gobalet, the district anticipates an increase of 5,000 new students tied to 82,000 new housing developments the city plans to build.

Ex // Top Stories

aaleksey@sfexaminer.com

@allyson-aleksey