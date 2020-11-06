Ralph Remington was selected as Director of Cultural Affairs for the San Francisco Arts Commission. (Courtesy Art/Aminda Villa)

Ralph Remington was selected as Director of Cultural Affairs for the San Francisco Arts Commission. (Courtesy Art/Aminda Villa)

SF hires new head of the Arts Commission Ralph Remington

San Francisco announced a new director for the Arts Commission who vowed on Friday to “boldly further the path of equity.”

Ralph Remington, the current deputy director for Arts and Culture for Tempe, Arizona, was selected by the Arts Commission last month and the deal has now been finalized. He will begin in January 2021.

Mayor London Breed announced the selection in a statement.

“Ralph has a long history of working in the arts,” Breed said. “I know he will ensure San Francisco’s diverse community of artists and cultural organizations are supported and valued throughout this pandemic and beyond.”

Breed said supporting the arts during COVID-19 “will help San Francisco rebound and come back even stronger than before.”

Remington fills the vacancy left by Tom DeCaigny, who stepped down from the post in January.

“We live in times that require bold fearless leadership around issues of arts and culture interwoven with equity, diversity and inclusion,” Remington said in a statement. “I am thrilled for the opportunity to work progressively with Mayor Breed and the San Francisco Arts Commission to boldly further the path of equity, diversity and belonging in the City of San Francisco, one of the world’s greatest arts and culture capitals.”

The Director of Cultural Affairs oversees the San Francisco Arts Commission, which has a more than $20 million annual budget. The department disperses grants to artists, provides funding to art organizations and oversees the public art collection.

“I believe in Ralph’s ability to harness the City’s resources and lead us into the future,” said Roberto Ordeñana, president of the Arts Commission. “This pandemic presents incredible challenges to the world and our sector in particular, and Ralph’s fresh perspectives and incredible intersection of skills will help deploy strategies to keep the arts so very central to what San Francisco values.”

In 2016, Remington became the deputy director for Arts and Culture for Tempe, where he was in charge of the programming for the Tempe Center for the Arts, among other duties.

Other accomplishments include serving for one term on Minneapolis’s City Council and working as a member of Guthrie Theater Acting Company member.

jsabatini@sfexaminer.com

Bay Area NewsPoliticssan francisco news

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.
Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/
Previous story
Big spending by Uber, Lyft wins companies the right to keep treating drivers as contractors
Next story
Chan jumps ahead in nail-biter D1 contest

Just Posted

Supervisor Gordon Mar called a proposed police union contract a “tremendous lost opportunity” Thursday and blamed it on a lack of leadership on police reform by Mayor London Breed. (Ellie Doyen/Special to S.F. Examiner)
Supes blame mayor for ‘lost opportunity’ but advance police contract

A controversial proposal that would give San Francisco police officers raises without… Continue reading

Connie Chan, a candidate for San Francisco Board of Supervisor District 1 election in the Richmond District on October 18, 2020. (Chris Victorio/Special to S.F. Examiner)
Chan jumps ahead in nail-biter D1 contest

Progressive candidate Connie Chan has jumped to the lead in the District… Continue reading

The San Francisco 49ers had 17 players out with injuries and four others on the reserve/COVID-19 list at Thursday’s game against the Green Bay Packers. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images/TNS)
Packers dominate shorthanded 49ers 34-17

This was not the NFC Championship Game rematch the 49ers were hoping… Continue reading

The city permitting process for dispensaries has been slower than expected, causing financial hardships for some businesses. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
SF to give cannabis industry a one-year tax break

San Francisco’s cannabis industry is expected to hang on to a bit… Continue reading

Nat Wolff plays a young man with special powers in “Mortal,” a film by Norwegian director André Øvredal. (Courtesy Saban Films)
‘Mortal’ a sci-fi fantasy with a deep, dark hero

Nat Wolff stars as a Norwegian-American with issues

Most Read