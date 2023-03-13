CalFresh Rally

Advocates urged state leaders Monday to cover the loss of federal emergency CalFresh benefits that expired at the end of February. 

 Adam Shanks/San Francisco Examiner

Pandemic-related assistance to the vulnerable is on the decline, but the price of eggs certainly isn’t.

That’s why Tenderloin community leaders and Supervisor Dean Preston rallied on the steps of City Hall on Monday. Preston has proposed a resolution that would call on state leaders to cover the loss of recently expired ​​Emergency CalFresh benefits experienced by thousands in San Francisco.

