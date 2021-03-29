SF Giants expect 8,000 fans at Oracle Park’s home opener

The San Francisco Giants are expecting to welcome some 8,000 fans at the 2021 home opener. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

After a season without fans in attendance, the San Francisco Giants could soon be cleared to host about 8,000 ticket holders for next week’s home opener at Oracle Park.

The Giants are awaiting final approval from city health officials but expect to fill some 20 percent of the ballpark for the April 9 game against the Colorado Rockies, according to team spokesperson Staci Slaughter.

“We expect to be at about 20 percent capacity – around 8,000 tickets,” Slaughter said Monday.

Oracle Park could be permitted to have a crowd of up to 33 percent capacity under the state’s COVID-19 guidelines after San Francisco moved into the orange tier last week, but local jurisdictions can impose tougher limits.

While the Giants are expected to announce further details by Wednesday after city officials sign off on the plans, ticket sales have already begun for this month’s home games with first access going to season ticket holders.

“Current season ticket members have first priority to April games, we are going through that sales process right now,” Slaughter said. “We expect to put remaining April tickets on sale to the public later this week.”

She noted that “we’re selling tickets on a month to month basis given the changing dynamics.”

According to the team’s website, seats are being sold in “pods” of two to four tickets that will be distanced a minimum of six feet apart from other pods. The ballpark will also have “distinct zones” meant to “prevent cross-traffic of fans throughout the building.”

Mayor London Breed has discussed working with the Giants on bringing fans to the games for their home opener at multiple press events this month, but has stopped short of revealing details.

The Giants season begins with a series of away games. The team takes on the Seattle Mariners beginning on the league’s Opening Day Thursday, before going up against the San Diego Padres.

The Giants finished last year with a 29-31 record. The 2020 season was delayed due to the pandemic and shortened to 60 games, with fans replaced at ballparks by cardboard cutouts and artificial crowd noise.

On Monday, the Giants defeated the Oakland A’s 7-2 in Arizona, the last game of spring training. The A’s take on the Houston Astros for their home opener Thursday at the Oakland Coliseum with a 20 percent crowd capacity.

jsabatini@sfexaminer.com

Bay Area Newsnewssan francisco news

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.

Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/