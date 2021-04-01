SF Giants cleared to bring fans back to the ballpark

Those attending the San Francisco Giants home opener next week must show proof of a negative COVID-19 test or be fully vaccinated, the team announced Thursday.

The Department of Public Health has approved plans allowing fans to start attending games at Oracle Park at up to 22% capacity, according to the the Giants. The team expects to welcome as many as 8,900 fans each game.

As a condition of the approval, fans must be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 or show proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the game they attend.

“We are very excited and are looking forward to welcoming fans back home to Oracle Park,” Giants President and CEO Larry Baer said in a statement. “We want to thank our fans for their ongoing patience, cooperation and support as we navigate the challenges of the pandemic.”

The restrictions are expected to remain in place through the first series of games played at Oracle Park.

“We expect restrictions to evolve and attendance capacity to expand this season if health conditions improve and as more people receive their COVID-19 vaccinations,” the team said in a statement.

The Giants take on the Colorado Rockies in a three-game series beginning April 9, following by home games against the Cinncinatti Reds.

The test requirement applies to fans aged 12 and over. Fans must show an electronic or paper copy of their COVID-19 test results for entry or use the mobile app CLEAR Heath Pass.

Fans vaccinated must provide a paper or electronic copy of their vaccination card. They will need to have received the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or one does of Johnson & Johnson at least two weeks before the game.

“The San Francisco Department of Public Health would like to thank Giants fans for taking the additional step to get vaccinated or tested before the game,” Acting Health Officer Dr. Susan Philip said in a statement. “COVID-19 is still here, including new variants that spread more quickly, and unvaccinated individuals are still at serious risk, so we need to keep up the good work and follow the health guidelines so we can safely enjoy a full season of baseball.”

The Giants are selling game tickets on a monthly basis. Season ticket members are being given first chance for the tickets to April games. Remaining tickets to April games will go on sale to Visa cardholders on April 2 and to the public on April 5.

jsabatini@sfexaminer.com

