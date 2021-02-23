SF expects to move out of state’s most restrictive COVID-19 tier next week

Mayor London Breed said that she hopes to announce some additional loosening of restrictions once The City enters the red COVID risk tier. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Five counties moved out of the state’s most restrictive COVID-19 purple tier Tuesday, but San Francisco was not among them.

With the move of five counties into the second highest red tier, there are now 47 that remain in the purple tier, including San Francisco.

The counties that did move into the red tier include the neighboring counties of Marin and San Mateo.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said at a press conference Tuesday morning that eight additional counties are “likely” to move out of the purple tier next week. He did not name the counties, but city officials say San Francisco is one of those eight.

The move will allow The City to expand its reopening by permitting more business operations and activities.

“We will hopefully be in the red next week,” Mayor London Breed said during an online interview Tuesday with Washington Post opinions writer Jonathan Capehart.

Breed said that with the red tier status she is “hoping to be able to make some announcements next week about some additional things that we can reopen.”

“If we get to a point where we are in the red, things like indoor/outdoor museums will be able to open, our restaurants will be able to expand, facials will be able to resume,” Breed said.

In the purple tier, restaurants are only allowed to operate outdoor dining along with take out and delivery. Under the state’s red tier, restaurants can operate indoor dining at a maximum of 25 percent capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer. Local jurisdictions, however, can impose more stringent restrictions.

In addition to the 47 counties in the purple tier, nine are in the red and two in the third most restrictive tier orange. Tiers are determined by such factors as case rates and the amount of testing as well as a health equity metric.

The increasing number of counties moving out of the purple tier comes as the state’s positivity rate for the past week was 3 percent and newly diagnosed cases Tuesday were 3,447. Just last month the state was seeing tens of thousands of new cases each day.

The state has administered 7.58 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

jsabatini@sfexaminer.com

Bay Area NewsCoronavirussan francisco news

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.

Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/