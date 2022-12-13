Is San Francisco’s elections director impeding voting machine progress?

John Arntz will remain director of San Francisco’s Department of Elections after the Elections Commission reversed its decision to open the job.

 Kevin N. Hume/Examiner file photo

San Francisco’s Elections Commission quickly forfeited a game of chicken with the Board of Supervisors.

The six-member Elections Commission on Monday reversed its previous decision to open a broad search for an elections director, rather than hand the current director, John Arntz, a new five-year term at the helm.

