SF district attorney race shapes up with Loftus leading in fundraising

The race is still considered an open field with Boudin close behind

Newly released campaign finance numbers show district attorney candidate Suzy Loftus is leading the pack in fundraising ahead of progressive hopeful Chesa Boudin and two other candidates in the heated contest.

Loftus, an attorney who is known for her role as the former president of the Police Commission, has raised more than $412,000 as of the end of June, according to records filed Wednesday with the Ethics Commission.

But records show Boudin isn’t far behind, with just under $383,000 in contributions as of the same date. He also entered the race months later than Loftus.

Loftus and Boudin are considered front-runners in the contest to succeed outgoing District Attorney George Gascon. Leif Dautch, a deputy attorney general for the state, and Alameda County prosecutor Nancy Tung are also contenders.

Political consultant Jim Ross called the roughly $29,000 difference between Loftus and Boudin a “piece of mail.”

“In terms of money, it’s an even field for the people who are considered the front-runners,” Ross said.

Whether Boudin can bring in more money than Loftus could determine his chances in the race, as Loftus is considered the establishment candidate with the high-profile endorsements of politicians including presidential candidate Kamala Harris and Gov. Gavin Newsom, according to Ross.

“If the money is equal she’ll probably end up winning,” said Ross, who is neutral in the race. “He will probably need more money to get out a message about what he’ll do in order to win.”

Wednesday was the deadline for candidates to file campaign finance statements through June with the Ethics Commission.

A review of those records also shows that candidate Dautch is in third place in terms of financing.

Dautch has received around $240,000 in contributions through June 30.

“I think Leif still has a real shot,” Ross said.

Candidate Nancy Tung has raised the least of the bunch, with just over $95,000 in contributions as of the end of June.

Tung is an assistant district attorney in Alameda County.

Please check back later for additional details.

mbarba@sfexaminer.com