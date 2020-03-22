SF deputy sheriff assigned to Hall of Justice jail tests positive for coronavirus

A sheriff’s deputy assigned to the jail at San Francisco’s Hall of Justice has tested positive for coronavirus, authorities said Sunday night.

The deputy tested positive for COVID-19 at a health facility outside of San Francisco, according to the San Francisco Sheriff’s Department.

Officials learned of the test results Sunday afternoon.

“While we are saddened that one of our colleagues has tested positive, we are also well prepared to take the next steps to prevent further exposure to our staff and the incarcerated,” Sheriff Paul Miyamoto said in a statement.

The seventh-floor jail at 850 Bryant St. housed more than 200 inmates on a typical day last week, according to figures from the department.

Experts had warned that a deputy or inmate at one of The City’s jails would inevitably catch the virus, as people regularly cycle through the facilities.

Last week,the public defender, district attorney, sheriff and others worked to reduce the jail populations as a means to prevent an outbreak and mitigate its potential effects.

Twenty six inmates were granted early release on Friday. All of the inmates were due to be released within two months.

As of Sunday night, the Sheriff’s Department said there were no known cases of coronavirus among inmates.

“We’re working to reassure the loved ones of those in our custody and care that they are safe while giving our staff the tools and support they need to feel protected,” Miyamoto said.

The San Francisco Deputy Sheriffs’ Association responded to the news on Facebook and asked for prayers.

“We are hoping for a full recovery,” the association wrote.

mbarba@sfexaminer.com

