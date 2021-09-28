SF deputy faces criminal charges over gun threats

A San Francisco sheriff’s deputy is facing criminal charges after police say he threatened to shoot people and inappropriately touched someone at a party last week.

Dominic Barsetti, 32, was arrested after officers responded to a report of criminal threats last Thursday at 10:17 p.m., near the area of Josepha Avenue and Juan Bautista Circle in Parkmerced.

Police say Barsetti was at a small party when he allegedly “began acting erratically by breaking items, assaulting victims and threatened to return to the home to shoot the victims.”

Barsetti then exited the house and left the scene, police said.

Barsetti is set to be arraigned Tuesday on felony criminal threats charges as well as a misdemeanor sexual battery charge, prosecutors said. He is also accused of battery and vandalism.

Police say they arrested him on suspicion of a sexual battery charge related to unwanted sexual touching.

Jail records show Barsetti was booked into Marin County jail last Friday morning, and remained there as of Monday. He is likely being held outside of the county because of his job.

A spokesperson for the sheriff said Barsetti has yet to be placed on administrative leave from his position as a deputy, but has not returned to work since the incident occurred.

“He’s still going through a criminal investigation and we do not step over a criminal investigation,” said sheriff spokesperson Christian Kropff. “We are actively monitoring the investigation.”

The sheriff is expected to reexamine the case Tuesday morning.

Prosecutors say they are planning to ask that Barsetti be released on alcohol-monitoring bracelet.

