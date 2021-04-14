(Shutterstock)

SF daycare worker accused of sharing child sex abuse videos recorded at center

An employee at a San Francisco daycare center was arrested by the FBI on Tuesday after authorities say he shared sexually explicit videos over the internet of multiple young girls using the restroom at the facility.

Jace Wong, 26, was charged with possession of child pornography by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for allegedly posting the sexual abuse videos to an online chat group through the messaging app Kik and discussing the videos with an undercover officer.

Prosecutors detailed the allegations against Wong in a newly filed federal complaint but have not disclosed information about the daycare center except to say it is located in San Francisco. He is also believed to have worked at other daycare centers, including in Livermore.

Prosecutors say Wong, who went by the username “anontransboi,” shared four brief video clips to the “Younger love” chat group last Friday of multiple girls using the bathroom. The girls appeared to be between the ages of four and six, according to the complaint.

In a chat with an undercover officer Sunday quoted in the complaint, Wong appears to admit to taking the videos and also ask whether the officer had any videos of his daughter. The complaint shows he suggested the officer “play with [his daughter] in her sleep.”

Wong is also quoted as saying the videos were taken not in a public restroom but in a “kids bathroom” and that he “would love to grope on of the girls through their clothes.” He also allegedly shared a fifth video with the officer.

FBI agents arrested Wong after reviewing a Reddit account associated with the Kik username. The Reddit account contained the name of the daycare center where Wong worked. Authorities also traced the Kik account to Wong through internet and telephone records.

In an interview with the FBI following his arrest, Wong allegedly admitted to sharing sexually explicit videos of children, recording at least three videos of children inside the daycare facility and having a trove of sexual abuse videos of minors on his phone.

Wong is scheduled to appear in court for the first time in the case Thursday morning.

Alameda County records show he remains in custody at Santa Rita Jail.

