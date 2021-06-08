Modern web network and internet telecommunication technology, big data storage and cloud computing computer service business concept: 3D render illustration of the server room interior in datacenter in blue light A major Internet disruption on June 8, 2021 may be linked to the SF firm, Fastly. Pictured is a modern data server center. (Examiner stock photo)

SF company may be responsible for major, global Internet outage

A San Francisco-based content delivery company may be responsible for an overnight outage of some major websites around the world.

Fastly acknowledged the problem on its website at 2:58 a.m. PST Tuesday, saying that the company was “currently investigating potential impact to performance with our CDN services.”

Numerous sites — including some San Francisco news sites — were reported down, including The New York Times, CNN, Spotify, BBC and some UK government websites. It is unknown when the sites first went down.

By 3:44 a.m., Fastly reported that it had identified the issue and a fix was being implemented.

SFGate.com and the San Francisco Chronicle websites were observed down at 3:40 a.m., with error messages displayed instead of news content, but both sites were back up at 3:46 a.m.

Fastly posted another update on its website at 3:57 a.m.: “The issue has been identified and a fix has been applied. Customers may experience increased origin load as global services return.”

According to a report published by the Syracuse.com website, Internet users also reported issues with Amazon.com, Reddit, Twitch, Hulu, HBO Max, Spotify, Target, Etsy, Fubo TV and other sites. Amazon’s homepage was loading without any images, while Reddit’s homepage showed the message “Error 503 Service Unavailable” and “Service Unavailable.”

Amazon Web Services, Amazon’s web-hosting service, was also reportedly down Tuesday. According to DownDetector.com, AWS had received more than 1,000 complaints by 6:18 a.m., with reports in New York and across the U.S.

According to Down Detector, the outages began around 3 a.m. PST.

It’s unclear what caused the issue or when it’s expected to be resolved. Fastly said it was “continuing to investigate the issue.”

Some websites appeared to be functioning again by 6:45 a.m. PST. Amazon’s e-commerce site and Prime streaming service are now back up. Reports of outages also started declining for HBO Max, Hulu, Twitch and other sites, while Reddit and others continued seeing issues.

Tribune News Services contributed to this report.

