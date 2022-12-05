Hope Allen was expecting to find a hot breakfast, coffee and a warm place to escape the on and off rain Monday morning when she arrived at the Tenderloin Center, San Francisco’s only supervised drug-consumption
site.
Instead, she was greeted with a flyer announcing the facility she has been visiting regularly for the past few months was shutting down for good.
“They have given us a place to get food, stay warm. You can keep your things at the door and not worry. Now, I’m going to have to walk around and find a place to be. This really hurts us,” said Allen, who said she had frequently used the center’s so-called “sober living room,” a quiet space to relax in the facility where drug use is prohibited and counseling takes place.
The Tenderloin Center opened in January as part of Mayor London Breed’s emergency declaration for the neighborhood. The overall initiative aimed to reduce outdoor drug use and dealing, clear sidewalks and reduce overdose deaths. The Tenderloin Center was a central part of the plan, serving as a brick-and mortar stop for overdose prevention services, and offering hot meals, showers and laundry, and opportunities to sign up for housing as well.
The facility officially closed Sunday after less than a year of operation.
Mayor London Breed, who supports supervised drug consumption services, ordered the site to close down after local businesses complained about the lines of people waiting for services, and drug use and dealing in surrounding areas. It also faced criticism for failing to get a large portion of visitors into drug treatment.
But many people who came to the Tenderloin Center daily said it was helping them in ways other homelessness and overdose prevention programs did not.
“I’ve been coming here every day for showers and laundry and just got signed up on general assistance,” one teary-eyed woman said Monday morning after being turned away. “I’m stranded here. I’m super sad it closed. I don’t know what I’ll do today.”
In August, Governor Gavin Newsom vetoed a state bill that would have legalized supervised drug consumption services in San Francisco, Los Angeles and Oakland, all three cities that have been hit hard in recent years by the opioid crisis.
After the veto, Breed and City Attorney David Chiu said they would continue to pursue ways to offer overdose prevention programs as opioids like fentanyl continue to be responsible for epidemic-level overdose deaths in San Francisco.
A total of 501 people died of accidental drug overdose in San Francisco from January to October, according to data from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. None of those deaths occurred within the Tenderloin Center.
The Department of Public Health recently announced a broad plan for how it will continue to address overdoses, which hinges on opening smaller overdose prevention clinics across The City that could offer services similar to the Tenderloin Center, including supervised consumption.
There’s no date in sight for when that might happen. Advocates for overdose prevention now fear the gap in services between the Tenderloin Center closing and a new facility opening could be deadly.
More than 200 supervised consumption facilities operate globally, and all report no overdose deaths. The spaces provide a sterile environment to use drugs and are staffed by people trained in administering naloxone, which can reverse an opioid overdose. Many, including the Tenderloin Center, also distribute the overdose reversal medicine to their clients who then share it with drug user networks to help prevent overdoses.
“Lives are on the line. People were voluntarily coming on a daily basis, and those are the hardest-to-reach people that we struggled for years to make connections with,” said Gary McCoy, vice president of policy and public affairs for HealthRight360, a nonprofit that provided overdose prevention and other health services at the Tenderloin Center. “We found a thing that works, and every relationship we have built over the last 11 months will be impacted negatively in some form. They won’t have a place to go, a smiling face they trust.”
Wilma Bolio was handing out flyers with information on shelters and other homeless services sites outside the Tenderloin Center on Monday morning, helping direct visitors to other service providers. But many simply went their own way after being turned away.
“This is just sad, really sad,” said Bolio, who works for the nonprofit Code Tenderloin and helped staff the intake desk at the Tenderloin Center.
The Tenderloin Center was an emergency initiative and was not intended as a permanent site, according to Department of Public Health officials. But since January, many people have grown to trust and depend on staff there, and The City still lacks an alternative for many of the most utilized services at the center such as showers, laundry and supervised drug consumption.
In less than a year of operation, there were more than 124,000 visits to the Tenderloin Center, with meals and other basic needs cited as the most common reason for people coming, according to a public data dashboard.
At least 332 overdoses were reversed at the facility. Across the rest of San Francisco, at least 7% of overdoses this year were fatal, according to a recent analysis by researchers at the nonpartisan RTI International.
Hundreds of people discovered the Tenderloin Center by word of mouth. In its final week of operation, an estimated average of 420 people were using the center daily. More than 99,000 meals have been served since opening in January.
Krista Gaeta, director of the Tenderloin Response for the Department of Public Health, was there Monday morning overseeing the removal of tents and other parts of the facility, and to help visitors find the services they were getting from the center. A van was also available to shuttle people with mobility issues.
“It’s a lot of mixed feelings right now. I think this was a really special place, I think we did a lot of good here and learned a lot that will inform our future sites,” Gaeta said. “The Health Department is really committed to continuing our overdose prevention work. This is just one part of a much larger strategy, and we’re working very hard to get out education, Narcan, and make sure we are upping enrollment of medication-assisted drug treatment.”
Neighborhood groups like the Safer Inside Coalition said they had no confidence in the days leading up to the Tenderloin Center closing that there would be appropriate coordination between the nonprofits and service providers who are now tasked with absorbing the hundreds of people who came to the facility daily.
“We have not been contacted to collaboratively plan for the increase in referrals, provided with additional resources, clarify our referral process, or even to ask if we can take new clients,” a letter from the Safer Inside Coalition reads. “To rely on referring clients in the cold and rain to services and programs that may or may not be open or available is nothing short of cruel.”
On Monday, small clusters of people using pipes and foil to smoke fentanyl could be spotted around United Nations Plaza. Many told The Examiner they had injected or smoked drugs inside the Tenderloin Center, and one described it as a place where they could “stay out of trouble.”
Katalina Houston was smoking a cigarette outside the Tenderloin Center with her friend Maurice Jackson on Monday. The two frequented the site for meals and showers and had been warned of its closing.
But they still shared surprise and disappointment on Monday morning.
“I didn’t know it would be so soon, in December,” said Jackson, adding that he planned to sell a six-person tent he had with him to find a place to sleep indoors. Houston added, “I was just there the day before yesterday when it was raining. It’s a place to go and kick back and chill.”
Sitting not too far from them in United Nations Plaza was Dwayne Goodman, who is homeless and uses drugs. He had been visiting the center about two times a day in recent weeks for meals, a hot shower and to have a place where he could use drugs without getting into trouble on the sidewalk.
“It was good in there, you could get well there if you wanted to. It helped a lot of people get off the street, it was a place to get help,” said Goodman, who is 50. “Today now, I’m just sitting here thinking about where I’ll go, I’ll try to find a shelter. I’m tired of being on the street.”