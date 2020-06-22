City College of San Francisco selects interim chancellor

The City College of San Francisco Board of Trustees on Monday announced the selection of Dr. Rajen Vurdien as interim chancellor.

The board is expected to vote Thursday to approve Vurdien’s contract, which will run from July 1 through June 30, 2021.

“We selected Dr. Vurdien because he will bring his extensive experience, inclusive values, and positive professionalism to City College at a time of crisis and need,” Board of Trustees President Shanell Williams said in a statement.

Vurdien last served as the superintendent-president at Pasadena City College. He retired in February 2019.

“It is indeed a pleasure and a privilege to be given this opportunity to lead one of the premier institutions of higher learning in California,” Vurdien said in a statement. “I am looking forward to working with the students, faculty, staff, management and the Board to create a positive learning environment so that we can better serve the community.”

The school is expected to host an online forum with Vurdien next week.

Vurdien would succeed Mark Rocha, who resigned in March after being placed on leave. The City College Board of Trustees accepted Rocha’s resignation with an agreement to pay him his yearly base salary of $340,481 and $24,476 in unused vacation days.

Rocha was hired in 2017. During his tenure, Free City College was implemented. But in the past year, the school has struggled financially and class cuts have drawn criticism, including from Supervisor Shamann Walton.

