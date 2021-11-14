SF breaks ground on Richmond Community Hub

Assemblymember Phil Ting helped obtain state funding for the new community center in Richmond. (Courtesy photo)

City leaders and community organizers on Wednesday celebrated the groundbreaking of the Richmond Community Hub, set to bring a wide variety of programs that will benefit residents.

The center will be run by the Community Youth Center of San Francisco, which has provided services for disadvantaged youth and families throughout The City for five decades.

The center, at 952 Clement St., will be 7,160-square-foot, two-story building with a rooftop deck and solar panels. The new space will house workforce development programs, a computer room, administrative offices, a community room for workshops and gatherings and office space for local nonprofit partners.

“CYC has provided essential services to our city’s youth and families for over 50 years, and today’s groundbreaking marks our commitment to bringing permanent services to the Westside,” Mayor London Breed said in statement.

“Transforming this vacant storefront into the Richmond Community Hub will be a game-changer for how neighborhood residents and the community can access key services and programs in addressing emerging needs,” said Supervisor Connie Chan, whose district includes the Richmond.

Assemblymember Phil Ting, D-San Francisco, was able to help secure $2.5 million in state funding for the new community center.

“This investment will ensure the organization’s impact will be felt for generations to come,” Ting said.