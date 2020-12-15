SF begins administering first doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Health care workers received the first batch of COVID-19 vaccine doses at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital on Tuesday Dec. 15, 2020. (Courtesy SFGOV)

San Francisco began administering the first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday to frontline healthcare workers, city officials said.

The vaccinations began after Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital on Monday received batches of the vaccine produced by Pfizer and its partner BioNTech Monday, one of four facilities in California to get the first shipments.

“This is a historic day for our city and, we hope, the start of a turning point in our response to COVID-19,” Mayor London Breed said in a statement. “This has been a really tough year, and this is good news for our city and for the fight against COVID.”

San Francisco General, where the first dose was administered, received an initial 2,000 doses of the vaccine Monday morning, Dr. Grant Colfax, head of the Department of Public Health said. The Food and Drug Administration authorized the vaccine for use last week.

Dr. Antonio Gomez was the first person to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in San Francisco just after 9 a.m. Gomez, the Medical Director of Critical Care Services at San Francisco General, has treated the most critically ill COVID-19 patients.

The second person to receive the vaccine was nurse Phung Nguyen, who works in San Francisco General’s intensive care unit.

San Francisco anticipates receiving an initial supply of 12,675 vaccine doses from the state and federal government. City officials said the doses will be allocated among San Francisco’s acute care hospitals and facilities based upon their number of healthcare workers and the number of COVID-19 patients in their care.

The vaccine requires two shots spaced apart by 21 days. San Francisco expects to receive weekly batches of the vaccine from the state.

A combined 33,150 vaccine doses arrived in California Monday at the four sites. Twenty-four additional locations were expected to receive vaccine doses Tuesday, and five more on Wednesday.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said at a press conference Tuesday that the state is expected to receive by Wednesday about 60 percent of the initial commitment from Pfizer to allocate to California 327,600 total vaccine doses.

Newsom also said that they have received another commitment from Pfizer for the state to receive an additional 393,900 doses “as early as next week.”

The state is also expecting to receive 672,000 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine by the end of the month, upon its approval for use by the FDA.

The vaccines are first being administered to health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities which include nursing homes, under the state’s guidelines. Newsom said about 3 million people fall into this category.

He said that the state is focusing next on vaccinating another 8 million Californians, but there remain ongoing discussions whether teachers, farm workers or grocery store employees will be prioritized in this next phase.

