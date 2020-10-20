SF becomes first Bay Area County to move to least restrictive COVID-19 category

Change to ‘yellow’ will allow more indoor dining and fitness, reopening non-essential offices

San Francisco will allow “non-essential” offices to open with limited capacity next week and plans to allow bars to reopen for outdoor service next month as The City moves into the state’s least restrictive COVID-19 category Tuesday.

In addition to allowing “non-essential” offices to reopen at 25 percent capacity beginning Oct. 27, The City will also allow indoor climbing gyms and fitness centers with climbing walls to reopen at 25 percent of their capacity, Mayor London Breed announced.

On Nov. 3, The City will permit expanded capacity at already reopened businesses. Restaurants will be able to increase their indoor dining capacity to 50 percent up to 200 people, from the current 25 percent up to 100 people, with a maximum per table dining experience of three hours.

The same goes for indoor church services and movie theaters, although concession and beverage sales at movie theaters would remain prohibited.

The reopening advancement comes as San Francisco became the first Bay Area county to move into the state’s least restrictive COVID-19 category, yellow, from its prior designation of orange. The categories are based on factors like number of new cases per day and the positivity rate. The state’s yellow category is more permissive of activities than those city officials are allowing, but they have emphasized they plan to move at a pace they feel is most safe to prevent an uptick in cases.

“Today really is a sign of hope for our city and for our economic recovery,” Breed said in a statement.

She credited residents for taking “seriously” the COVID-19 pandemic and practicing the advised health guidelines, such as wearing face coverings and remaining socially distant, for its progress in lowering the spread of the illness.

Breed cautioned, however, that as cases rise in other parts of the country “we must remain vigilant.”

Also on Nov. 3, The City will start to allow live performances of up to six performers in drive-in formats.

While no specific date was set, The City said they aim to allow bars not serving food to reopen for outdoor service in mid-November.

Joaquín Torres, director of the Office of Economic and Workforce Development, said allowing more activities to reopen will bring “the positive cultural and economic impacts necessary for our city to thrive.”

“We look forward to expanding more activity for businesses especially as we prepare and head into the holiday season,” he said in a statement.

Since March, San Francisco has diagnosed 11,937 persons with COVID-19 and 133 have died from the disease. Health officials have administered more than 600,000 tests.

The City is currently diagnosing an average of 31 new COVID-19 cases daily and 25 people are hospitalized due to the illness.

