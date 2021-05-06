SF bars reopen for first time in more than a year

San Francisco bars reopened for indoor service Thursday after The City moved into the state’s least restrictive COVID-19 yellow tier.

New rules that took effect Thursday allow bars to reopen at up to 25 percent capacity,with a maximum of 100 people. Patrons must be seated at tables at tables of up to eight people to drink.

The City is also allowing the reopening of indoor ice and roller skating, arcades and golf at up to 50 percent capacity.

Bowling alleys and pool halls can operate at up to 50 percent of capacity, and vaccination and testing requirements have been removed. Offices can increase capacity from 25 percent to 50 percent, but vaccinated employees do not count toward the capacity limit.

Restaurants will no longer have a three households per table limit for indoor dining. A 50 percent capacity limit will remain in place, but the cap of 200 patrons will be lifted.

Face coverings are no longer required for outdoor dining once people are seated.

Indoor music venues can increase capacity from 35 percent to 50 percent.

