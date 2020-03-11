SF banning large events including Warriors games as coronavirus spreads

Public health officials on Wednesday announced plans to issue a moratorium on all large-scale events in San Francisco including Golden State Warriors games at the newly opened Chase Center to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Mayor London Breed announced the temporary ban on gatherings of 1,000 people or more in a statement acknowledging that the order will be a “disruptive” but important step to protect public health.

“We know cancelling these events is a challenge for everyone and we’ve been talking with venues and event organizers about the need to protect public health,” Breed said. “Today I spoke with the Warriors to discuss the steps we’re taking to cancel large events and they are in support of our efforts.”

The City’s top health officer, Dr. Tomas Aragon, is expected to issue the Public Health Order on Wednesday. The order will be in effect for at least two weeks before Aragon will decide whether it should be reauthorized.

In response to the order, the Warriors announced that previously scheduled games will continue to be played without fans in attendance, including Thursday’s matchup at Chase Center against the Brooklyn Nets.

In addition, the Chase Center is cancelling or postponing all events through March 21.

“Fans with tickets to Thursday and Saturday night’s games will receive a refund in the amount paid,” spokesperson Lisa Goodwin said in a statement. “Guests who purchased tickets to a concert occurring at Chase Center during the impacted dates will be notified through the promoter directly to either receive a refund or exchange for a rescheduled show at Chase Center.”

The order also prompted the San Francisco Giants to cancel plans for hosting an annual exhibition game against the Oakland A’s at Oracle Park on March 24.

“The health and safety of our community is of the utmost importance to us,” the Giants said in a statement. “We have been in close coordination with Major League Baseball and our local health and government agencies to monitor and plan for any potential impacts of COVID-19.”

The team is finalizing other arrangements and is not scheduled to play its first official game of the season at Oracle Park until next month.

Dr. Grant Colfax, the director of the Department of Public Health, previously issued recommendations for the public to practice social distancing to prevent the virus from spreading. Colfax said in a statement that the moratorium “is going to help us fight the new coronavirus together.”

Colfax said The City’s primary concern is for people over the age of 60 or with certain underlying health conditions. Officials are recommending that such vulnerable populations “stay home as much as possible,” Colfax said.

“For the general public, reducing the opportunity for exposure to the virus is the top priority, and by cancelling events, we are improving the odds,” Colfax said. “We encourage all San Franciscans to cut back on the time you spend in groups and wash your hands consistently.”

The San Francisco Chamber of Commerce also issued a statement in support of the moratorium.

“Businesses have been impacted, and will be impacted, by this global health crisis and we are working with the mayor, supervisors, and state elected officials to develop an economic resiliency package to support those businesses and their employees,” said spokesperson Jay Cheng.

The announcement comes days after Santa Clara County first banned gatherings of 1,000 or more people, impacting San Jose Sharks hockey games.

At the Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday, Supervisor Aaron Peskin had called on health officials to put the ban in place.

In a tweet Wednesday, Peskin warned that “it’s clear time is not our friend.”

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases remained at 14 in San Francisco as of Wednesday morning.

