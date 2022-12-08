28338317_web1_220303-SFE-CARSTOCASAS_1

Mayor London Breed’s Cars to Casas ordinance aims to make it easier for developers to convert gas stations, parking lots, and other car-centric properties into housing.

One person’s parking lot is another’s future home.

At least, that’s the aspiration of a new law approved unanimously by the San Francisco Board of Supervisors on Tuesday. However, a financial analysis of the proposal showed that development costs could stymie its effectiveness.

ashanks@sfexaminer.com

