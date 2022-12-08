One person’s parking lot is another’s future home.
At least, that’s the aspiration of a new law approved unanimously by the San Francisco Board of Supervisors on Tuesday. However, a financial analysis of the proposal showed that development costs could stymie its effectiveness.
On lots already zoned for residential housing, but currently committed to an “auto-oriented” use like a gas station, the law would allow development of up to four units of housing.
In other types of zoning districts, developers could build housing at an unlimited density — as long as the project complies with existing height and bulk requirements.
The law, dubbed “Cars to Casas,” also eliminates a 1991 provision in city law that requires a provisional use authorization to redevelop a gas station, a laborious process that can last more than a year.
An analysis commissioned by the Planning Department agreed that the law would simplify the bureaucratic hurdles to building housing in about 500 lots across The City.
But given The City’s notoriously high housing development costs, many would remain financially infeasible, the report found. Still, the law would make hypothetical projects between 10% and 60% more feasible than if supervisors failed to pass it.
Whether housing was built to sell or to rent, the cost to develop it would likely exceed the return, the analysis by Century Urban found.
The legislation took a long and arduous path to the desk of Mayor London Breed, who first sponsored it in 2021. It comes as San Francisco races to complete a required housing plan that can realistically — and drastically — expand the number of new homes built in San Francisco.
“This legislation is part of our critical work to remove barriers to building new housing,” Breed said in a statement following Tuesday’s vote. “We need to keep moving solutions forward to streamline housing approvals if we are going to meet our state-mandated housing goals of building 82,000 new homes over the next eight years. We know there is much more work to do, but this is a step in the right direction.”