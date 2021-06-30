SF announces ‘important milestone’ as 70 percent of Latinos now vaccinated

Nearly three-quarters of San Francisco’s Latino residents have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine — marking a major milestone for a community that once had the highest case rates in The City — officials said on Monday.

So far, 70 percent of eligible Latinos aged 12 and up, about 93,000 people, have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Latino residents, as well as across the state, have seen the most disproportionate COVID-19 infection rates, with Latinos accounting for over 40 percent of all cases citywide despite representing just 15 percent of the city’s population.

Health experts had said Latino San Franciscans faced high infection rates because many work essential jobs and also live in multi-generational households.

According to Mayor London Breed, The City was able to successfully vaccinate 70 percent of Latino residents thanks to a network of high-volume vaccinations sites, community health clinics, pharmacies and mobile sites in neighborhoods with high Latino populations, like the Excelsior, Mission and the Oceanview-Merced Heights-Ingleside neighborhoods.

“Thank you to the Latinx community for leading and responding to the call to get vaccinated and stepping up to protect themselves, their families, and their community against COVID-19. While we celebrate this important milestone, we encourage every eligible person in the city to get vaccinated, especially in light of new virus variants hitting our communities,” Department of Public Health Director Dr. Grant Colfax said.

“Just five months ago, our community was battling with some of the worst rates of infection our city had seen,” said Jon Jacobo, health committee chair of the Latino Task Force, one of several community partners the city worked with to carry out the vaccination efforts.

“We sprang into action with our (University of California at San Francisco) and Department of Public Health partners to roll out lifesaving vaccines. Today, we stand proud and feel more at ease knowing our collective hard work in the face of adversity has paid off,” he said.

According to city health officials, since January, the 7-day average number of new cases citywide has declined by 97 percent from 372 cases to just 10 as of June 20.

So far, 81 percent of The City’s total population over the age of 12 has received at least one dose of the vaccine.

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.

Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/