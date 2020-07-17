SF added to state’s COVID-19 ‘watchlist’ after rise in hospitalizations

Shoppers walk past a hand sanitizing station in Westfield Mall on Monday, June 15, 2020. The mall and other indoor shopping centers will need to close again after San Francisco was added to a state watchlist due to rising coronavirus hospitalizations. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

San Francisco was added Friday to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s COVID-19 “watchlist” for counties experiencing spikes in cases and must adhere to the state’s stricter guidelines, city officials said Friday.

San Francisco was added to the list due to a continued increase in hospitalizations, they said. As a result, The City must close down again indoor malls and non-essential offices beginning Monday. The City already follows most of the other state restictions for the more than 30 counties now on the “watchlist.”

Mayor London Breed called on people Friday to follow the health guidelines to slow the spread of the virus, including social distancing and wearing face coverings.

“We have a small window of time right now to get our cases under control before we could see the large outbreak that we are seeing around this country,” Breed said during a virtual press conference.

But Breed said the rise in cases is largely due to people gathering together with people outside of their households.

“We have flattened this curve once and we must do it again,” Breed said. “But what I am afraid of is the complacency. People are tired of the virus but the virus is not tired of us. What we know from our contact tracing team is that the large part of the new virus spread we are seeing is coming from people who are having gatherings with others outside of their household.”

She called these gatherings “inherently dangerous.”

San Francisco enacted its stay-at-home order on March 17. As the virus spread hospitalizations rose to as high as 94 on April 11. But by mid-June they decreased to a low of 26 people. In fact, San Francisco’s numbers looked so good that The City successfully applied to the state for a variance to more aggressively reopen businesses and allow activities.

But then cases began to soar and The City paused its reopening plans. “We are now back up to 80 people in the hospital,” Breed said.

To help reduce the spread of the virus, The City plans to issue a new health order Monday to expand the capacity for people to receive COVID-19 tests and results more promptly.

“We need private care providers to step up,” Breed said.

The Health Order will require private health care providers to provide same-day testing for patients with symptoms and who had close contacts with people diagnosed with COVID-19. The order also requires private hospitals and clinics to provide testing to asymptomatic workers in jobs that place them more at risk for contracting COVID-19, including those in health care and first responders.

