Sex offender arrested after allegedly swapping pornographic images with kids

San Francisco sex offender Charles Eugene Patton was arrested at the Hall of Justice building in SoMa Tuesday, December 3, 2019.

In 1994, a man made the Oregon state sex offender’s registry for sexually abusing a boy under the age of five.

This winter, he allegedly did it again in San Francisco.

City resident Charles Eugene Patton was arrested in SoMa Tuesday for allegedly coercing young children to send sexually explicit images and videos of themselves on social media, according to a police report. He also sent kids pornographic content of himself, police say.

The Internet Crimes Against Children unit began investigating Patton, 39, in the fall, after receiving notice of “an individual who was communicating with dozens of underage minors through social media.”

The investigation revealed that Patton was storing thousands of child-pornography media files on a cloud storage account. At the time of the arrest, police also found pornographic images and videos of children on Patton’s cellphone, according to the report.

Patton was arrested at the Hall of Justice building at 850 Bryant St. while updating his sex offender registration. He was booked on suspicion of sending harmful material to minors and possession of child pornography with a prior offense.

He remains in custody with bail set at $215,000.

If you believe you or someone you know may have been a victim or have had any suspicious contact with Charles Patton please contact the SFPD Special Victims Unit at (415) 558-5500.

