Several officers shot in ongoing situation in Philadelphia

At least five police officers were wounded in a shootout with possibly two gunmen Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 14, 2019 in the Tioga section of North Philadelphia. (Dreamstime/TNS)

Six police officers were shot in a confrontation with possibly two gunmen Wednesday afternoon in the Tioga section of North Philadelphia.

Police Commissioner Richard Ross said two officers remain trapped inside the house in the 3700 block of North 15th Street where the shootout first erupted at 4:30 p.m. local time.

One suspect inside the house was livestreaming on Facebook, police said.

Officers were attempting to serve a warrant at the house when shots were fired.

Two Narcotics Strike Force bicycle officers were pinned down on the second floor with two other people who were handcuffed, police said. They were not hurt but were at risk of getting shot because a suspect on the first floor was firing into the ceiling.

Initially, police said there was one shooter inside a house on the block still firing shots shortly before 5 p.m. Later, police said they believed there were two shooters inside.

One officer was struck in the head but was conscious and communicating, police said. The second officer was hit in one or both arms. A third officer was shot, possibly in the arm.

Three officers were taken to Temple University Hospital, and one was being treated at Einstein Medical Center. Shortly after 5:30 p.m., a fifth officer was hit by gunfire. Police said the injury was minor.

Just before 6:20 p.m., police confirmed that six officers had been shot. None of the injuries was life-threatening, they said.

Other officers sustained non-shooting injuries.

One gunman was possibly armed with a rifle, police said.

Police were attempting to communicate with the gunmen through a loudspeaker.

Residents were being evacuated from nearby streets.

A lockdown was issued by Temple University for its nearby health and science campus, which includes the hospital.

“Lockdown is in effect on Health Sciences Center Campus. Seek shelter. Secure doors. Be silent. Be still. Police are responding,” Temple advised to staff and students.

