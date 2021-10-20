Seniors and people with disabilities are still digitally divided

Demonstrators with Senior Disability Action line up to march to the AT&T store in Union Square to pressure the company to provide lower cost, higher speed WiFi plans on Oct. 18. (Veronica Irwin/The Examiner)

Maria Guadalupe Siordia-Ortiz, 67, was a little late to start using Zoom. She only figured out how to use the video calling application last December, motivated by her desire to speak to her family in Mexico and Japan for the holidays.

But once she got the hang of Zoom, she ran into another hurdle: her WiFi wasn’t always strong enough to make the call.

“Sometimes you’re in an important conversation with your friends and it just drops and you don’t know what happened,” she said. “You just have to come back and tell them later that, ‘you know what? I don’t have great WiFi.’”

Siordia-Ortiz is one of many seniors struggling with digital access. Technical training, the distribution of WiFi-enabled devices and more cost-accessible WiFi is necessary to get them up to speed, according to the Office of the Mayor and countless experts. Similar issues are barriers to access for people with disabilities in the city. Without improved access, both demographics face distinct difficulties in an increasingly digital world.

According to a 2018 Digital Divide Survey, 86% of San Franciscans have internet and basic digital literacy skills. By contrast, only 60% of people over the age of 65 fall into this category. Only 52% of people with disabilities have high-speed internet at home, compared with 89% of San Franciscans without a disability. In total, over 100,000 San Franciscans either lack home broadband Internet or basic digital skills.

Sordia-Ortiz is part of a group called Senior and Disability Action, which demonstrated inside AT&T’s flagship offices Monday October 13 in order to pressure The City’s #1 Internet service provider into offering lower cost, higher speed plans. Approximately 25 demonstrators participated, virtually halting work at the store by circling and chanting in the main shopping area for at least two hours before being escorted out by SFPD.

Demonstrators told The Examiner how the low-cost service AT&T offers them as recipients of Social Security benefits is too slow to stream or make video calls. This, they said, prohibited them from calling-in for public comment, making telehealth appointments, and conversing with their friends and family during a nearly two-year period of social distancing and lockdowns. Multiple demonstrators, many of whom are immunocompromised, said they were unable to refill prescriptions during the height of the pandemic because of the high reliance on video chat healthcare appointments. They also said they were forced to leave their homes during periods of high COVID transmission for essential services they otherwise would have been able to access online. Siordia-Ortiz was a member organizer for the demonstration.

“They had revenues of $271 billion, just in 2020,” she said, explaining why her group took the fight to AT&T’s Union Square location. “You know how much seniors and disabled people make on SSI? $764 a month.”

George Moncado holds a sign following the demonstration at the AT&T store in Union Square. (Veronica Irwin/The Examiner)

AT&T is the city’s most popular Internet service provider, closely followed by Xfinity by Comcast. Both offer $10 a month internet plans for households that receive food assistance or social security. The plans offer internet at 25 mbps speeds. These speeds are not fast enough to perform video calls or stream in most contexts.

The City has its own program to close the digital divide, called the Digital Equity Strategic Plan. Created in 2019, the plan outlines strategic goals to reach digital equity by 2024. In addition to plans to provide more digital training and distribute WiFi-enabled devices, the plan aims to make 25 mbps internet available for $15 a month or less for all households by the end of the five-year period. To do so, the plan states that The City should “form strategic partnerships with technology companies, wireless carriers, ISPs, and community-based organizations.”

Ernesto Falcon, Senior Legislative Counsel at the Electronic Frontier Foundation, says achieving 100% Internet access across the city at 25 mbps would be insufficient. “It’s unfortunate that city hall would seek to embrace that as a sufficient connection, quite frankly, because that was considered slow years ago and is even slower today,” he says. “It’s like investing money and putting effort behind giving everyone dial-up internet.”

Falcon says that California’s new broadband infrastructure bills, S.B. 4 and A.B. 14, might change the city’s options. The bills, signed October 8 of this year, complete the state’s broadband infrastructure program with a total of $7.5 billion assembled between federal and state funds. The program will distribute grants to local governments to create infrastructure improvements which, Falcon says, may be fairly inexpensive.

Falcon uses a program created last year in Chattanooga, Tennessee called HCS EdConnect as an example. It offers some of the highest-speed, low-cost Internet in the country: free 100 mbps internet for 28,500 students in 18,000 households who qualify for free or reduced lunch. The program, which will support students for 10 years, costs about $2.50, per family, per month. By comparison, Biden’s Infrastructure plan, currently being debated in Congress, envisions spending $30 a month, per household for Internet access subsidies. Current federal subsidies reach up to $50 a month, per household.

San Francisco once tried to establish a public-private partnership with similar goals. In 2004, then-Mayor Gavin Newsom announced plans to establish a network called San Francisco Municipal Wireless and put out requests for proposals in 2005. In 2006, Google and Earthlink won a bid to set up a city-wide program. But the proposal was formally scrapped in 2007, when Earthlink notified the Mayor that they would pull out of the deal because they didn’t see it as financially viable.

By contrast, Chattanooga’s program is a public-private partnership, between a school district, the fiber arm of the local municipal utility, a local nonprofit and other organizations. It does not use a partnership with for-profit Internet service providers.

“Public ownership is necessary if we’re really serious about giving low income people 21st century access,” he says.

Demonstrators on Monday didn’t seem to know much about the Digital Equity Access Plan, or have much interest in a public internet plan. But 25 mbps, they say, from private ISPs or The City, is insufficient for their needs. “People are missing medical payments, not seeing their doctors, trying to connect with their family or their friends,” says Sordia-Ortiz. “We are just trying to find the answer.”

