Senior housing planned for Laguna Honda campus

A Request for Proposals was issued this week through the Mayor’s Office of Housing and Community Development.

An empty lot on the Laguna Honda Hospital campus may soon be transformed into more than 200 apartments for seniors and those in need of assisted living, the San Francisco Examiner has learned.

A Request for Proposals issued Monday through the Mayor’s Office of Housing and Community Development is seeking a development team for the development on an oval-shaped lot that was previously used for construction parking and storing during recent renovations at the hospital.

The project calls for the construction of senior independent affordable housing units, assisted living units or residential care beds for “the frail elderly that includes residential care beds affordable to frail elderly who are low-income,” an early childcare education center and an adult day health center.

The hospital itself has faced controversy in recent months.

The City recently paid a fine in connection with a patient abuse scandal at involving 130 patients. The abuse included six staff members taking nude photographs and drugging elderly patients. In September, the hospital was placed on a 60-day reform plan and more penalties are expected.

The development team selected for the project must consist of a San Francisco-based nonprofit developer, a property owner, a service provider, a property management company and a consultant experienced in financing assisted living and senior housing.

The RFP lays out an expectation that the site’s future developers will maximize the number of units and density of the project. Envisioned are at least 200 housing units, according to city officials.

The housing, intended to serve low-income seniors, will include studios and one-bedroom apartments for those with incomes between 30 and 80 percent of the Area Median Income. Up to 40 percent of the independent affordable living units must be earmarked for extremely low-income seniors.

According to the RFP, The City expects construction on the project to begin “as soon as possible,” and encourages the development team to use “streamlined ministerial approval processes,” like SB35, which became effective in January 2018 and does this, in conjunction with the Affordable Housing Density Program or the State Density Bonus Program.

The Examiner has previously reported on the widespread need for residential care beds as Assisted Living facilities, or board and cares, are steadily diminishing in San Francisco. These facilities provide assistance with basic daily living tasks and around-the-clock supervision.

A 2018 report noted that board and cares in San Francisco — both for seniors over 60 and for adults between the ages of 18 and 59 — had declined by 26 percent and 34 percent respectively since 2012.

This year, The City lost dozens more board and care beds as providers shuttered under increasing rent pressures.

Earlier this year, hospital workers successfully pushed back against the proposed closure of 41 residential care beds located at the Zuckerberg San Francisco General Campus in exchange for short-term shelter beds, citing the dire need for long-term care for elderly patients and those living with mental health disorders.

