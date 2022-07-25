When 64-year-old Xue Mei Liang was, after a long wait, finally selected in The City's a lottery to move into an affordable senior housing unit at 735 Davis Street, her initial excitement soon turned into despair. She discovered that her income wasn't considered sufficient to cover the rent for a majority of the senior housing units available, even though they were labeled "affordable."
Liang now lives in private housing with her husband, who is in poor health and struggles to make any financial contribution. Despite working in a caretaking job, her monthly household income of $1,600 is not enough. That's because under current rules, household income must equal twice the rent. This means an $800 per month unit is the most she can be eligible for, and such units are extremely rare. She also cannot retire, for that extra income is the only thing keeping her household afloat.
“I feel disappointed and anxious,” said Liang in Taishanese, a dialect native to Guangdong, China. The 735 Davis Street residence she had applied for had more than 2,800 applicants, but only 37 units, and even fewer that met her income level. “My mother couldn’t get affordable senior housing for such a long time that she passed away while waiting.”
At the Community Tenants Association organized by Rita Lui, Liang’s story is not unique. Most elderly people who seek help from the association face language barriers and need help filling out applications. They also face geographical restrictions when it comes to housing, since they rely heavily on community services where their languages are spoken, like the Chinese Hospital in Chinatown. Lui has seen too many cases where elderly people who have applied everywhere for a decade never received a lottery, like 80 year-old Guo Ren Wang, who has been applying for affordable senior housing for more than a decade.
“I still remember that half a year after my 90 year-old mother passed away, a letter came to inform us that she received her lottery,” said Wang. He now lives in an SRO in Chinatown with his wife and depends on their daughter for groceries due to a walking difficulty. Relying solely on retirement pensions, his family is unlikely to ever be eligible even if they are to be chosen in a lottery. “I can’t help but feel like I might end up like my mother.”
Based on a recent policy analyst report submitted to Supervisor Gordon Mar, approximately 25% of seniors aged 65 and older have incomes below 150% of the federal poverty level. The Planning Department also found in 2018 that nearly half of all senior-headed households earned less than 50% of Area Median Income (AMI). However, the rents charged for a majority of "affordable" senior housing units are based on the renter having an income of 50% AMI or above.
Take 735 Davis Street as an example. Most units for a two-person household are set at 50%, 60%, and 70% AMI, which would respectively mean a monthly rent of at least $1,048, $1,436, and $1,496. Data analysis done by the Senior Housing Research Project also found that most “affordable” senior housing in the city would require at least $2,100 of monthly income for a household to become eligible. But the vast majority of senior renters who live alone fall below this amount.
“Many elderlies lose their partner, and when they do, they tend to lose their affordable housing, too, since the household has lost half of its income,” said Lui. “They often have to scramble for housing while going through grief and loss. This shouldn’t happen.”
Lui and many housing rights groups have been advocating to abolish using the AMI to set rent levels. They believe that lottery receivers should only pay 30% of their total household income, however much that is and however it may change, while the city subsidizes the remaining amount if there is a gap. This would prevent seniors from being permanently ineligible or losing housing when their circumstances change. She described the current situation as “putting the city in a bind”, since the senior population is projected to grow by more than 65% in 20 years, but affordable housing construction in the city costs between $700,000 and $900,000 per unit, making them expensive to rent.
“The building cost of housing is high. We don’t know where that kind of funding is going to come from to fill in the gaps if we adopt a 30% income flexible rent, which we should,” she said.
The disconnect between needs and cost of building is further highlighted by an intensifying debate between the mayor’s office and the Board of Supervisors over housing plans.
Supervisor Connie Chan’s Affordable Housing Production Act (AHPA), which is co-sponsored by five other supervisors, aims to focus on increasing affordability and on accelerating review and approval of affordable housing projects.
Mayor Breed has a similar measure called Affordable Homes Now, except that it would build both market-rate housing as well as more affordable housing, and it would allow the definition of affordable housing to go up to 140% AMI. While the city has already exceeded its state-mandated goals for market-rate units, critics argue that Chan's AHPA measure sets the bar for affordability so high that it won’t result in new housing at all, because it would not be financially feasible to build.
“We’re not the only California city that’s facing a housing crisis, so it’s time we ask the state government to step in and solve this problem with us,” said Chan, “we are going to continue to push for the state to fund a higher per-unit building cost and reconsider their current criteria.”
AHPA has received the support of a majority on the Board of Supervisors, while Breed aims to get her housing measure on the ballot through signature-gathering. These two dueling measures are now both expected to appear on the November ballot.
“I hear a lot of stories in public comment sessions and it is heartbreaking,” said Chan. She says she looks forward to having more conversations with all parties, including affordable housing managements, to work on preventing seniors from losing housing. “We're going to have to make sure we build houses that are actually at affordable rates, because many that now identify as below market rate units are still out of reach.”