Winnifred and Sean Fang (Courtesy photos)

Second suspect arrested in kidnapping case

Two children taken in stolen minivan were recovered safely

San Francisco police have arrested a second suspect in connection with the kidnapping of two young children that prompted an Amber Alert around the Bay Area earlier this month.

German Morazan, 27, of San Francisco was taken into custody by a police tactical team Wednesday at around 1:30 p.m. near Crisp Road and Quesada Avenue in Bayview-Hunters Point, police said.

The children, Winnifred Fang, 4, and her one-year-old brother, Sean, were kidnapped when two suspects stole their father’s minivan as he delivered food in Pacific Heights on Feb. 6.

The kids were found safe hours later when police recovered the stolen vehicle in the Bayview.

Morazan was arrested on suspicion of various charges including kidnapping, child endangerment, auto theft and robbery. He is the second and last suspect wanted in connection with the case, police said.

Last Tuesday, officers arrested Erlin Romero, 25, in the same area as Morazan on suspicion of similar charges. He has since been charged by the District Attorney’s Office and remains in custody as of Wednesday.

