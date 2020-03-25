Second SF police officer tests positive, 25 others under quarantine

A second San Francisco police officer has tested positive for the coronavirus, and 25 others are under self-quarantine after possibly being exposed to the virus through their colleagues.

Tony Montoya, president of the San Francisco Police Officers Association, notified officers about the second confirmed case in an email Wednesday obtained by the San Francisco Examiner.

Montoya said the union is praying for the full recovery of the officers who tested positive. He called on Mayor London Breed to expedite testing for any officer with possible exposure.

Some of the quarantining officers have not been tested because of a lack of kits, Montoya said.

“We cannot afford to allow this virus to go unchecked through the department,” Montoya wrote to his members. “It puts us, our families, and the public at risk. We can’t shelter in place, we must continue to do our jobs.”

Montoya also sent a letter to Breed.

The quarantined officers are expected to self-isolate for 14 days.

Montoya told the Examiner that all of the impacted officers are part of one unit — the Special Victims Unit.

On Tuesday, police confirmed that a sergeant from SVU was the first member of the San Francisco Police Department to test positive for the virus.

The sergeant worked out of the Hall of Justice.

