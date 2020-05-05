Second CCSF trustee declines to run for reelection

Alex Randolph, president of the City College of San Francisco Board of Trustees, has said he does not plan to run for reelection in November.

Two seats on the City College of San Francisco board will be open in November following an announcement by Trustee Alex Randolph on Monday that he would not run for reelection.

Randolph, who made his announcement Monday evening, is the second trustee to decide not to seek another term on the Board of Trustees in November. Trustee Ivy Lee, a former legislative aide to Board of Supervisors President Norman Yee and former Supervisor Jane Kim, will also not seek re-election.

Randolph and Lee will serve out the rest of their current terms through the end of 2020.

The decision comes as the college struggles with a projected budget deficit and is searching for a new chancellor.

“The last six years on the board were not easy,” Randolph wrote on Medium. “However, having the opportunity serving as trustee and president of one of most diverse community colleges in the country has been the job of a lifetime and I am proud of the accomplishments. I feel grateful for this cherished political career, and for your constant and enthusiastic support of my endeavors.”

Randolph previously worked for former Supervisor Bevan Dufty and LGBT advisor and neighborhood liaison to then-Mayor Gavin Newsom. The late Mayor Ed Lee tapped him for the City College board in 2014 while the college was embroiled in an accreditation crisis and faced plunging enrollment.

Randolph, who strategizes public policy for Uber, said that the deployment of his husband in Afghanistan while he shelters in place has provided time to reflect on change.

“He lived, breathed, slept City College during the entire time that he was board president,” Lee said of Randolph. “He really gave everything he had to keep the college as whole as possible while trying to deal with a really dire financial situation.”

Lee helped craft the Free City College pilot, which was secured for a decade in July 2019, as Kim’s legislative aide and was appointed to the Board of Trustees by Mayor London Breed in 2018. She said she knew from the get-go that she preferred to be steeped in policy, rather than being a politician, and wanted more time to be present with her three children.

Like Board of Education members, who don’t receive a salary for their post, Lee said it’s difficult to work a 10-12 hour day, have a family and give everything you can to the position with granular attention to policies. She will continue to help craft policy as a public safety and victims’ rights advisor to Breed, a position she began on Monday.

“It’s a horrible feeling to know that if I just had 40 more hours [a week]…I know this is a problem that could be solved,” Lee said. “I really wanted to serve, but it’s also not bad to have fresh blood.”

Alan Wong, who’s helped expand CCSF to the Sunset as legislative aide to Supervisor Gordon Mar, is one of three candidates to have filed papers so far for the four seats in contention and the only one that has received an endorsement from American Federation of Teachers Local 2121, the college’s faculty union. Trustees Tom Temprano and Shanell Williams are also up for reelection in November.

“[Randolph] has worked as a trustee and done that public service and we appreciate that,” said Jenny Worley, AFT 2121 president. “It’ll be curious to see who will step up, what the field will be like, and how that’s going to go.”

