Screenshots: If your online shopping cart seems a bit pricey, blame the inflation elves

Get out your best credit cards. Online shopping will be more expensive this Christmas due to inflation. (Shutterstock)

Shopping online for holiday clothing gifts? Get out your highest-limit credit card. The online inflation that’s been playing havoc with the economy has really hit clothing the hardest, San Jose tech giant Adobe says. Adobe found that online inflation data for the month of November hit a record high at a 3.5% year-over-year (YoY) increase. This is the highest increase since Adobe first began tracking the digital economy in 2014, and the 18th consecutive month of online inflation.

“Ongoing supply chain constraints and durable consumer demand have underpinned the record high inflation in e-commerce, with apparel seeing high volumes of out-of-stock messages online compared to other categories,” said Patrick Brown, Adobe’s vice president of growth marketing and insights. “With offline prices surging in the Consumer Price Index, however, it is still cheaper to shop online for categories such as toys, computers and sporting goods.”

Apparel is the standout category, with prices up 17.3%. Interesting that clothing prices are way up while electronics are actually down 0.4% YoY. For me, that’s because of waistline inflation due to year-over-year expansion after a couple of years of no gyms. Maybe in 2022? Already, a fitness New Year’s resolution. I’m a trendsetter…

More on the Bored Ape non-fungible tokens bought by Steph Curry and others. These things are the niftiest NFTs, if you’re into expensive imaginary stuff. Just don’t mess up and list your digital collectible for 1% of what it’s worth. That happened this week when a collector named Max pulled a fat-finger typo, listed his NFT wrong, and lost $250,000, as reported by the Financial Times and others. “It’s going to happen,” Max mused on Twitter. It is?

For the uninitiated, the Bored Ape Yacht Club is a set of custom cartoon apes that Curry, Reddit co-founder (and Mr. Serena Williams) Alexis Ohanian and others have bought, often using them as social media avatars. This makes the Bored Apes one of the most news-making NFTs, which are digital media made unique with the use of cryptography and blockchain, then sold as collectibles.

Just don’t forget your cryptocurrency password. That’s even worse than selling your Bored Ape for 1% of what it’s worth. San Francisco Bitcoin collector Stefan Thomas has lost several hundred million dollars by collecting Bitcoin and losing access to them. Unable to find the password for his Bitcoin wallet, Thomas told People magazine he has “made peace” with the fact that he may never get his money back. Losing a quarter-million on a cartoon of an ape and $265 million on a crypto password fail? My wife gets mad if I forget to use a coupon…

Twitter Comms went nuts early Friday with a tweetstorm of new features and news from the past year. Highlights: New guidance on how to get the coveted blue verified check mark, and how to pay for the tweet undo feature, which lets you change a tweet for up to 30 seconds. Go to https://twitter.com/TwitterComms to see it all…

Unbabel, an S.F. startup that pairs artificial intelligence with human translators to help companies go global fast, got even more global this week with the acquisition of Lingo24, a Scottish tech-enabled language company. Unbabel CEO Vasco Pedro, a Spaniard by birth, lives in Lisbon and The City — and surfs in both places. Do they surf off the coast of Scotland?… And can anyone translate Scottish?

Send items to jelder@sfexaminer.com