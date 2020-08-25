Scooter rider seriously injured in Bernal Heights collision

A driver hit a man riding an electric scooter Monday afternoon in Bernal Heights, leaving him with life-threatening injuries, according to San Francisco police.

Officers were dispatched to Cortland and Prospect Avenue shortly before 1 p.m. on a report of a vehicle collision, where they found the driver and the injured man, according to Officer Tiffany Hang.

The scooter rider, who was between 30 and 40 years old, was taken to the hospital for treatment.

According to Hang, the driver of the vehicle was cooperative with investigators and did not appear impaired. The police indicted that they hadn’t arrested the driver as of this morning. The investigation is still pending.

