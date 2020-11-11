School meal pickup days changing to Tuesdays

Families wait in line to pick up meals provided by the SF Unified School District at James Denman Middle School on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

The times to pick up free meals for public school students shifted to Tuesday afternoons starting this week, school officials said.

San Francisco Unified School District switched pick-up times from late Wednesday mornings to largely Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. after hearing feedback about ease of access. A second pick-up day will also be available on Fridays during the same period starting Nov. 13.

The change went into effect for district families on Tuesday, Superintendent Vincent Matthews said at the Board of Education meeting the same day.

Families may pick up five days worth of meals on Tuesdays and two days worth of meals on Fridays. They may prove eligibility with a barcode or pin number for their meal account, student ID card, and letter of certification, enrollment letter, or school placement.

Siblings of SFUSD students are eligible even if not enrolled in the district but must provide an enrollment letter, student ID card, or birthdate for younger children.

Students enrolled in charter schools Creative Arts, Gateway, local KIPP locations, Envision, Leadership High and New School are also eligible.

Sites remain largely the same. Brown, Lau, and Mission will be open until 4 p.m.

Ship Shape Community Center, however, now provides three days worth of meals on Fridays at 10:30 – 11:30 a.m but will be closed until Nov. 20.

The schedule will also be changed for the Thanksgiving holiday, when pick-ups will be closed. Families will be able to pick up a special holiday bag of five meals on Nov. 20.

