School district, teachers reach tentative agreement on distance learning

With less than two weeks until the start of the school year, the San Francisco Unified School District and its teachers union on Thursday reached a tentative agreement on how to proceed with virtual teaching this fall, a key step in developing remote learning schedules.

The deal with the United Educators of San Francisco was reached after a grueling 16-hour stretch of final negotiations that ended early Thursday morning.

Without the memorandum of understanding (MOU), administrators have been unable to develop class schedules and formats and teachers have been unable to properly prepare for them. Classes begin on Aug. 17 and teachers’ paid planning time begins next week.

UESF members are scheduled to vote on the agreement from Friday evening until Monday evening, according to the union. The Board of Education will vote on the agreement on Tuesday.

While details of the MOU are not yet public, Board President Mark Sanchez said the number of minutes spent on the type of teaching has been an important issue for all parties.

“Principals, as they’re planning for the virtual reopening of their sites, they need to know what they expect of teachers in terms of what instruction is going to be live and what’s going to be though a set of pre-recorded lessons,” Sanchez said. “Now, the expectation will be solidified and I think that’s really helpful.”

The Board of Education formally approved a fall learning plan last week but it did not offer a clear picture of how remote learning would work. The plan said educators could engage in synchronous teaching, where the group is online together, or asynchronously at different times through a pre-recorded lesson, but didn’t offer specifics.

Instead if broadly went over the first phase of distance learning and the second phase of a hybrid model with in-person instruction. Superintendent Vincent Matthews said further details were meant to be included in a yet-to-be published distance learning guide.

Once the MOU is ratified, the district can begin sending out schedules and helping families and educators plan for the fall.

“If not, that’s a huge setback,” Sanchez said. “I don’t anticipate that.”

