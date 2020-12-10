The San Francisco Unified School District is seeking to open 72 elementary schools, 12 early education sites and county schools. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

The San Francisco Unified School District is seeking to open 72 elementary schools, 12 early education sites and county schools. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

School district submits letter of interest to open schools

The San Francisco Unified School District has taken the first step in the approval process before reopening some schools to in-person instruction, school district officials said Wednesday.

The district has submitted a letter of interest to the city’s health department as part of its plan to offer in-person learning to students in certain grades and programs at 72 elementary schools, 12 early education sites and county schools.

Most of the city’s schools have had their doors shut for the last nine months, however, some elementary and middle schools, have already been allowed to reopen through the city’s permit process.

Health department approval is one of several steps the district must take before reopening school buildings. TK-12 schools must submit a letter of interest, followed by an application/plan, to the health department before re-opening.

The number of students and staff in the letter of interest is an estimate and depends on how many students return, the space available and staff resources. The final application is more specific. The district also plans to offer in-person education to preschool students who attend programs at its standalone early education schools.

The district does not have to submit a letter of intent or go through the approval process to serve preschoolers in small cohorts.

The day before, on Tuesday, San Francisco Supervisor Sandra Lee Fewer introduced legislation with the board urging the San Francisco Unified School District to come up with a “robust comprehensive plan” for schools to reopen. Fewer is pushing for all schools to reopen in the coming months.

Bay Area NewsCoronaviruseducationsan francisco news

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.
Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/
Previous story
DA Boudin declines to charge officers in two police shootings
Next story
Supes to square off with Mayor’s Office — again — over shelter-in-place hotel program

Just Posted

A still from video footage of the April 21 police shooting in the Tenderloin (Courtesy SFPD)
DA Boudin declines to charge officers in two police shootings

District Attorney Chesa Boudin has declined to charge three San Francisco police… Continue reading

Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22), a former Rookie of the Year, is expected to help make up for the loss of injured shooting guard Klay Thompson this season.<ins></ins>
Warriors tap surprisingly deep roster to fill gap left by Klay Thompson injury as season begins

After a nightmare season marred by a seemingly endless cavalcade of injuries,… Continue reading

Kindergartener Naeema Rutherford goes down a slide at the recently-renovated Merced Heights Playground in The City. <ins>(Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)</ins>
Playgrounds to reopen in San Francisco during COVID-19 shutdown

State health officials change guidance to allow outdoor play

One ride that I thought would be a typical late-night fare had an unexpected impact. (Shutterstock)
When your luck runs wild with a late-night fare

A particularly talkative rider has a surprising proposition

An Empty Shared Spaces outdoor dining area along Grant Avenue in North Beach on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, following last week's public health order to close outdoor dining. (Samantha Laurey/ Special to S.F. Examiner)
Restaurants that invested in ‘Shared Spaces’ call outdoor dining ban ‘devastating’

Owners say staff layoffs, closures are inevitable without financial help

Most Read