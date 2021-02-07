School district and unions reach agreement to return to classrooms

The San Francisco Unified School District has reached a tentative agreement with its unions to return to teaching in classrooms when The City reaches the “red” risk tier for COVID-19, provided that vaccines and other safety agreements are available to school employees.

The deal, announced Sunday morning by a group of unions representing district teachers and staff, is largely similar to the bargaining position outlined by unions on Friday, which does not include any return to school while The City remains in the highest “purple” risk tier, as defined by state health officials.

The agreement allows a return to in-person teaching in the red tier as long as vaccines are available to on-site and in-person staff. It also allows for a return to-in person instruction in the lower orange tier without vaccine availability, and calls for safety precautions including protective gear for students and staff, social distancing in classrooms and offices, regular testing and health screenings, ventilation upgrades, cleaning and a contact tracing plan.

District officials have said repeatedly that they need help from The City to provide adequate testing and contact tracing services. The district had a contract with Curative to provide testing but had to suspend it and launch a search for a new provider last month after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a warningthat the test posed a risk of false negatives.

“This agreement sets the stage to safely reopen schools in San Francisco,” Susan Solomon, president of the United Educators of San Francisco, said in a statement Sunday. “Now we need City and State officials to step up and make vaccines available to school staff now, while UESF continues to focus on finalizing agreements around classroom instruction, schedules, and continuing to improve remote learning for the students and families who choose not to return even with these standards in place.”

The district has been under increasing pressure from city officials and many parents to reopen classrooms, including a lawsuit filed by City Attorney Dennis Herrera on Wednesday calling for the district to present an adequate plan for reopening as required under state law. Its current plan calls for a gradual, phased return to a hybrid schedule starting with the youngest students and those with disabilities, but officials have said that district facilities cannot accommodate more than about 14,000 students under social distancing protocols, making it highly unlikely that older students will return to school any time soon unless there is a sharp improvement in the pandemic.

The district had at one point hoped to begin reopening on Jan. 25, but had to postpone that date after it was unable to reach an agreement with the unions on working conditions. It currently has a target date of March 25, but it is unclear whether the conditions outlined in the tentative deal announced Sunday will allow that.

This is a developing story and will be updated with additional information

